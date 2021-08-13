xBTC (xBTC) Trading Up 45.8% Over Last Week

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. xBTC has a market cap of $368,309.88 and approximately $1,585.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, xBTC has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00139763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00155508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,561.79 or 0.99960609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.00858724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 927,432 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

