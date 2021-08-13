Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 18,980.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XCRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,062. Xcelerate has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
About Xcelerate
Read More: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.