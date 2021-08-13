xDai (STAKE) Price Reaches $9.08 on Top Exchanges

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. xDai has a total market cap of $53.89 million and $1.83 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xDai has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One xDai coin can now be purchased for about $9.08 or 0.00019507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00143173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00152193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,547.66 or 1.00037606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.56 or 0.00867307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xDai Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,388,181 coins and its circulating supply is 5,937,443 coins. xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17

