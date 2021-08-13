Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 49.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.31.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

XBC traded up C$0.44 on Friday, hitting C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.