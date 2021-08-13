Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 64.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XBC. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

XBC stock traded up C$0.44 on Friday, hitting C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

