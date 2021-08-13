Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Eight Capital

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target cut by analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 54.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Shares of CVE:XBC traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

