Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 54.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XBC. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.47.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.