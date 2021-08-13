Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 460,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,728. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

