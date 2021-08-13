Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 56.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XBC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.57.

Shares of XBC stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.19. 2,285,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.55. The firm has a market cap of C$488.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.94.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.030598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

