Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s previous close.

XBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

Shares of XBC traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.030598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

