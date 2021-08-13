Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XBC. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.57.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The stock has a market cap of C$488.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.94.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.030598 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.