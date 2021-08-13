Xiotri One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,249.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $716,179.24 and approximately $9,249.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $162.10 or 0.00339362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xiotri has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00889088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00105016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.