XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.58. XL Fleet shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 20,014 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in XL Fleet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 3,940.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $877.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58.

About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

