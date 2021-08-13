XMax Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. XMax has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $986,959.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar. One XMax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XMax

XMax is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,850,783,091 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

