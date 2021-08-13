XMON Price Reaches $1,780.95 on Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $42,286.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $1,780.95 or 0.03825679 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00141853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00151952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.09 or 1.00134403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00867373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.