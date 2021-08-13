Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xometry updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.12. 4,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,168. Xometry has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $97.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

