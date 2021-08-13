XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Down 7.6%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.06 and last traded at $76.48. 4,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 237,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $2,062,515.00. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,782 shares of company stock worth $25,679,052. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in XPEL by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

