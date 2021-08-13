XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) vs. Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Financial Survey

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares XPeng and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A Subaru 3.43% 5.94% 3.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XPeng and Subaru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83 Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $51.98, suggesting a potential upside of 29.46%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Subaru.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPeng and Subaru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 36.01 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -24.78 Subaru $26.70 billion 0.57 $721.79 million $0.47 21.11

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subaru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Subaru beats XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

