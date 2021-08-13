xRhodium (XRC) Price Tops $1.31 on Top Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. xRhodium has a market cap of $1.63 million and $346.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005678 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004556 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00028436 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 147.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037717 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.