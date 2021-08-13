XTRABYTES (XBY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $74.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $74.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00139573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00036943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00154608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,697.02 or 1.00138167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.