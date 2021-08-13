Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Xylem has raised its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $131.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $131.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

