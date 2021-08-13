YAM (YAM) Market Cap Achieves $7.83 Million

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. YAM has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One YAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.21 or 0.00886619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00105097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001960 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

