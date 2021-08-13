Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Up 5%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 315,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,303,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

