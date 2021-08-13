Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 11,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,425. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.