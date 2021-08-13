Yatra Online, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yatra Online in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $119.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

