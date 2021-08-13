yAxis Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $200,371.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. yAxis has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $200,371.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yAxis has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00009734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

