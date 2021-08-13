Ycash (YEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,067.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded 61.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $53,067.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.52 or 0.00302142 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00130291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00155246 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002374 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,457,050 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

