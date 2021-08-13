YF Link (YFL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.12 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, YF Link has traded 89.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $152.02 or 0.00319689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $7.83 million and $1.12 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YF Link Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

