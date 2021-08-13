YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $56,368.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00886882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00104488 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001964 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.