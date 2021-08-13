Yield Guild Games Price Reaches $4.85 on Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00010206 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $360.31 million and approximately $57.50 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 115.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00139765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.46 or 1.00184955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.52 or 0.00859490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,275,864 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

