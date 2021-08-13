Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Cap Tops $284.40 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $31.96 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00008254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00145328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00153482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,416.41 or 1.00054996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00869773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,275,864 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.