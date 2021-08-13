Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00889088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00105016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.