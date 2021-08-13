yieldwatch (WATCH) Market Capitalization Tops $4.91 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $108,584.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00140571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00152612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,499.76 or 0.99778391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00853006 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

