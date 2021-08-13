YOU COIN Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

