yOUcash (YOUC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.14 Billion

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $363,768.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 113.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.44 or 0.00886282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00105360 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001951 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,636,709,142 coins. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

