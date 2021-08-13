Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Yum! Brands has increased its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,791 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

