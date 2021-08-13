Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yuma Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873. Yuma Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12.

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

