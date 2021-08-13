Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Yuma Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873. Yuma Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12.
