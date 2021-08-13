Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Yumanity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.47. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

