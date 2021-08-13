Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post $0.84 EPS

Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,499,000 after buying an additional 2,267,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,473 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after buying an additional 704,158 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

