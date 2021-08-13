Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Euronav posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 138.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronav.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. 124,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

