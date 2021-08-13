Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.15. Exelixis posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.30. 121,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,885 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after buying an additional 722,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exelixis by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

