Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report sales of $8.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $7.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $42.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $54.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.23 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $87.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.57.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.