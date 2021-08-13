Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.