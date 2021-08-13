Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. MoneyGram International posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

MGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 15,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,771. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.94 million, a PE ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.73.

MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

