Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $83.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

