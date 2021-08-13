Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.94 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

NYSE:PWR opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7,667.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after acquiring an additional 453,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 184.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 327,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

