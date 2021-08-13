Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Syros Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYRS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 390,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,244. The company has a market cap of $283.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,047,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 32,853 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,042,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 295,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,395 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.