Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post $2.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $3.25. The Allstate posted earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full year earnings of $15.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $16.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Allstate.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. cut their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $135.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.00. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Allstate (ALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.