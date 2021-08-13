Zacks: Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. AGCO posted earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.40.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,310 shares of company stock worth $3,269,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

