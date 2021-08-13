Zacks: Analysts Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSV. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $149,710. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CSV stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Carriage Services has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $39.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.54 million, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

